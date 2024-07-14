Trump, who was the attacker Thomas Matthew Crooks killed after the crazy gesture

A 20-year-old boy attempted to kill Donald Trump. The sniper who carried out the attack during the former president’s rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, has been identified. The attacker was killed. The FBI confirmed the identity of the sniper as Thomas Matthew Crooks. The investigation is ongoing and it is unclear whether the 20-year-old acted as a “lone wolf” or had accomplices. In state voter records, Crooks is identified as a Republican. At the same time, however, he had made a $15 donation to a progressive group affiliated with Democrats, CNN explains. Crooks lived in Bethel Park, a suburb of Pittsburgh, and graduated from Bethel Park High School in 2022.

The attacker used an Ar15, the most widely used semi-automatic rifle model in the United States, including in mass shootings that have occurred in the country. The young man was wearing a T-shirt from one of the most popular YouTube channels dedicated to firearms, Demolition Ranch, as reported by NBC, explaining that he had viewed photos of the body of the attacker who had been shot in the head. The FBI later denied that Trump’s team had asked for increased security measures for the rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. The investigation will have to clarify how an attacker armed with an automatic rifle could have approached within 150 meters of the former president and was able to shoot from above.

USA, “I hate Trump and the Republicans”. This is what the attacker wrote on social media

”My name is Thomas Matthew Crooks. I hate Republicans, I hate Donald Trump.” This is how the man who attempted to kill the former president of the United States appeared in a video message on social media. According to the FBI, however, the twenty-year-old was registered as a Republican voter.