Former US President Donald Trump reiterated that he never admitted defeat in the elections. He stated this on the air of America’s Voice TV channel, reports TASS…

“No, I have never admitted defeat. A lot of things are happening now, but I’ve never admitted defeat, ”Trump said, noting that his supporters continue to check the counts in Arizona and Georgia.

The former American leader expressed confidence that many more unrecorded votes would be discovered.

In April, Trump dedicated his Easter speech to rigging the 2020 elections, saying there were massive violations at the time and many angry people understand this. He also criticized the American press for the fact that his allegations of falsification were called unfounded, and also promised to publish materials proving his case.

On November 3, 2020, the next presidential elections were held in the United States. On January 7, the US Congress approved the victory of Democrat Joe Biden, he became the 46th head of state.