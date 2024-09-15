His name is Ryan Wesley Routh, he lives in Hawaii and is 58 years old, the man arrested for the attempted murder of Donald Trump. The identity of the man, blocked in Florida on highway I-95, was anticipated by the New York Post and Fox News. Routh had been stationed near a fence of the West Palm Beach Golf Club where, amid gunfire a short distance from Trump, he was confronted by the men of the Secret Service. The former president of the United States was taken to safety by the agents.

Routh, according to reconstructions and information released by law enforcement, was in possession of an AK-47 rifle and a scope that would have allowed him to aim at Trump, who was engaged in a game of golf and between 300 and 500 meters away from the point of the fence where 2 backpacks belonging to the suspect were found.

Routh, according to the New York Post, is particularly active on social media with a clear support for “left-wing causes,” as the newspaper writes. From his LinkedIn profile, it is deduced that the 58-year-old attended North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University and that he moved to Hawaii starting around 2018.

The X profile associated with the name Ryan Routh features posts against Trump, with messages aimed at Biden and figures from the world of entertainment and politics. In the posts, the author presents himself as a recruiter for Ukraine and, in parallel, claims that he can bring Afghan soldiers to Haiti.

Republican Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene shares photos of a man in Kiev on her X profile, insinuating suspicion that the suspect is involved in recruiting mercenaries for the war Ukraine is waging against Russia. “If it’s him,” the congresswoman writes, “he’s obsessed with the war in Ukraine, funded by the United States. Who does he work for?”

Bio on social media

Routh online describes himself as “constantly focused on giving back to the community as much as possiblealways trying to give much more than I take. Work has never been about money, but rather about building structures for people to thrive and succeed. As a schematic mind, I enjoy ideas, invention and creative projects with an artistic touch. I enjoy building and collaborating on projects that allow for an unlimited range of ideas and options, to see what our minds can create and to expand and push the limits of our thoughts. I love the limitless opportunities right in front of us.”

“After leaving little trace of myself in North Carolina and moving to Oahu, I currently build very simple housing structures for the less fortunate and pursue a wide range of other creative projects to develop unique products and devices, as well as community improvement projects. I am constantly looking for collaborative opportunities that will have the greatest public impact for the betterment of our society,” he adds.

“I would greatly appreciate an invitation to join any monumental and worthy cause to make real change in our world. I am free to relocate to any remote location on the planet for the greatest possible impact or just around the corner to create something unique and magical. If you are working on an interesting project, I would appreciate an invitation to join your team as an economical, energetic and tireless partner to help you advance your hopes, ideas and dreams as fast and as far as possible. I look forward to hearing about your ideas and am curious to know what amazing things we could create and build together.”