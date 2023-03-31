Elected in November 2021 as the 37th Manhattan prosecutor, Alvin Bragg will go down in history as the first to indict a former president of the United States. The first African American to assume the position of district attorney, Bragg, who is 49 years old, grew up in the 1980s in Harlem, then overwhelmed by the crack epidemic. Bragg said that before the age of 21 he was found six times with a gun pointed at him, on three occasions by a police officer.

A Harvard law graduate, he was a former federal prosecutor and assistant attorney general in New York. It’s not the first time he’s had a clash with Trump: when he worked with the attorney general he handled a series of civil lawsuits against the Trump Foundation. And during his campaign for the office he now holds, he boasted several times that he “knows how to deal with” Trump.

In fact, the investigation into the 130,000 dollars paid to Stormy Daniels in exchange for her silence on her relationship with Trump she inherited from her predecessor Cyrus Vance. Along with the one on the financial irregularities of the Trump Organization which led to the five-month sentence of CFO Allen Weisselberg.

In addition, in December he was ordered to pay a $1.6 million fine for the Trump Organization and Trump Payroll Corp. for tax irregularities.

Targeted by Trump’s barbs – who explicitly urged his supporters to go and protest against him – and attacks by Republicans, including a letter sent by three House committee chairmen, including Trump loyalist Jim Jordan, who want to initiate a congressional inquiry into his actions, Bragg has written to his staff that he will protect them from any threat. “We will not tolerate attempts to intimidate our office or threaten the rule of law,” he wrote.