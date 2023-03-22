The grand jury in charge of studying the charges against the former president in the Manhattan Criminal Court donald trump (2017-2021) for the investigation into an alleged payment in 2016 to the porn actress Stormy Daniels will not meet this Wednesday, according to local media.

(Also: Stormy Daniels Talks Could Disbar Donald Trump’s Lawyer)

This means any accusation against the former president and current candidate for the Republican primaries for the 2024 presidential elections, if confirmed, will not be known until Thursday at the earliest.

(In Context: Why Donald Trump Could Be Charged With A Criminal Offense?)

However, the Manhattan Criminal Court woke up for yet another day surrounded by journalists from local and international media as well as police officers.

Unlike the previous days, today neither supporters nor opponents of Trump were seen demonstrating in the vicinity.

(Also read: Donald Trump says he will be ‘arrested’ on Tuesday and calls for protests)

Last Saturday, the former president predicted on his Truth Social network that he would be arrested on Tuesday, which did not happen.

The grand jury meets Monday, Wednesday and Thursday and could hear testimony from at least one more witness before all 23 members are asked to vote, according to The New York Times.

This investigation by the Manhattan district attorney into the payment to Stormy Daniels, the most immediate of several that corner Trump, has lasted almost five years and centers on a payment of $130,000 to Daniels – allegedly in exchange for her silence on a sexual relationship in 2006- during the electoral campaign that ended up taking him to the White House in 2017.

(Also: ‘I’m Back’: Trump returns to Facebook and YouTube after 2 years of suspension)

This grand jury must decide whether or not to prosecute the former president, and if Trump is impeached he will become the first former US president to face a criminal charge.

Until now, officials have kept mum about any news about the grand jury at Manhattan Criminal Court, whose proceedings are held out of public view.

The former president, who is believed to be at Mar-a-Lago, his residence in Palm Beach, Florida, this Wednesday, claims to be the victim of a “witch hunt” by Democrats.

(It may interest you: Trump predicts a depression even more serious than that of 1929 in the United States)

Trump asked his “74 million voters” on Tuesday to sign a letter against “threats of possible arrest.”

On Tuesday only a couple of Trump supporters stopped by both the Courthouse and Trump Tower on Fifth Avenue. While in Florida, small groups of supporters gathered yesterday in the vicinity of Mar-a-Lago.

EFE