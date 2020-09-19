US Intelligence agencies have concluded that Russia has already interfered in the 2016 elections to boost Donald Trump’s campaign and harm his Democratic rival, Hillary Clinton. According to investigations, Russia was responsible for the hacking of Clinton campaign emails, which were published by WikiLeaks.

The founder of the portal, Julian Assange, who is currently defending himself in court in London against an extradition process to the United States for the leak of hundreds of thousands of classified National Defense documents in 2010 and 2011, has never revealed the source of those emails hacked to Clinton and the Democratic Party in 2016.

In a surprising turn of events, the London court has now learned that two political figures offered a deal to Assange to prevent his extradition, as well as drop the charges, in exchange for revealing the source that leaked the emails stolen from the Democratic Party to WikiLeaks. The detailed offer by Assange’s attorney, Jennifer Robinson, suggests that Trump was prepared to consider a clemency in exchange for information.