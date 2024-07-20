Trump also indicated that he intends to build an Iron Dome, similar to the one Israel has, and he also indicated that the events of October 7 and the war in Gaza would not have happened if he were President of America.
As usual, Trump attacked US President Joe Biden, stressing that the latter cannot confront the leaders of major countries such as Russia and China.
Trump said in his speech on Saturday:
- Trump confirms that he will address the problem of illegal immigration.
- There are attempts within the Democratic Party to remove Biden from the presidential race.
- I will rescind the decision that gives preferential treatment to China when I take office.
- I am preparing the largest campaign to deport illegal immigrants in American history.
- The October 7 attack on Israel would not have happened if I had been president.
- We will build an “Iron Dome” in the United States similar to what Israel and other countries have.
- I will restore peace through strength.
- I will fight inflation that is crushing the middle class in the United States.
- I promise to work seriously to end the Russia-Ukraine war.
