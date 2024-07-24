In his first rally after Joe Biden’s withdrawal from the race for the White House, in North Carolina, Donald Trump goes on the attack: “Three days ago we defeated the worst president in history: he resigned because he was losing. Now we have a new victim to defeat, the most incompetent vice president in history.”

“Kamala Harris is ultra-liberal, she is terrible. She is more liberal than Bernie Sanders. She is a crazy radical leftist. She was in charge of the border” with Mexico “but she never went to the border” he accused. And again: “When Kamala was sent to Europe to prevent” the attack on Ukraine, President Vladimir Putin “laughed”.

Then Trump commented Harris’ absence from Congress, where the Israeli leader held a speech to the joint chambers. “Kamala Harris refused to meet with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. It’s disrespectful, it’s shocking.” The meeting, as announced by Trump’s campaign, was also not attended by the tycoon’s vice-presidential choice, Senator JD Vance.

Finally, Trump accused his new likely rival in the election of being in favor of “executing newborns” with her abortion program. “She wants abortion in the eighth and ninth month of pregnancy, up to birth and even after birth, the execution of children,” she said.



Trump had earlier called for the resignation of FBI Director Christopher Wray, writing on his social media Truth, for lying to Congress. “I watched Christopher Wray’s congressional hearing. He was asked if he had noticed any cognitive decline in Joe Biden and he said he had not noticed anything. Director Wray should resign immediately.”

Trump then shared a photo of a letter from Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas wishing the Republican presidential candidate “strength and security” following the assassination attempt. In the letter, Abbas called the assassination attempt an “act of weakness” and said that “differences must be resolved through communication with freedom of expression.” In response, Trump wrote: “Mahmoud, so kind. Thank you. Everything will be fine. Best wishes.” The presidential candidate also signed his response to the same letter.