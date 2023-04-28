Trump’s first defiant speech came in a hotel in Manchester, New Hampshire, despite the accumulation of legal problems that burden him, especially with a writer accusing him of raping her testifying for the second time in a civil court in New York.

“The choice in this election is now between strength or weakness, success or failure, safety or chaos, peace or war, prosperity or disaster,” Trump told a crowd of about 1,500 supporters.

He added, “We are living in a disaster. With your vote on November 5, 2024, we will crush Joe Biden at the ballot box, and we will complete the unfinished business.”

This is Trump’s first appearance since January in the granite state, as it is called, for its fame in marble extraction, which secured his victory in the Republican presidential nomination in 2016 after a weak start in Iowa.

On Tuesday, Biden, 80, announced his candidacy for a second term in the 2024 elections, in which he could face Trump again.

Unsafe adventure

• Many senior Republicans warn that Trump, 76, will lose for the second time after the Republicans’ poor performance in the 2020 elections and the last two mid-term elections.

• New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu, who is said to be considering running for the presidency, told NBC, Sunday, that “Republicans want someone who has the potential to win in November 2024. Trump is a loser.”

• 9 Republicans in the Senate supported Trump, but others warned that the prosecutions he was involved in may end their hopes of regaining control of the Senate from the Democrats next year.

• Trump is being tried in New York in the case of the rape of journalist and writer Jane Carroll in the mid-nineties of the last century, as the latter accuses him of luring her into a fitting room in the Bergdorf Goodman store in New York, but his lawyer vehemently denies this.

• He also faces possible charges by the Ministry of Justice and prosecutors in Georgia, in cases related to his attempt to overthrow the 2020 elections and his retention of government documents.

• Nevertheless, in the polls, Trump maintained a steady double-digit lead in the Republican primaries, far ahead of his closest rival, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, whom he described in his speech in New Hampshire as “crash and burn.”

• Trump, who denies all the accusations against him, angrily denounced his “persecution” and told his supporters that he would withdraw the nickname “Crooked” (the deceiver) that he called Hillary Clinton, his former rival, in order to call him on Biden during the upcoming elections.