Tariff concerns and Announcement by the US president to suspend military aid to Ukraine in an attempt to press Zelenski They have shaken the market in the last hours. If yesterday it was the Wall Street bags that led the descents with the Nasdaq to the head, today it is the turn for the European market, until now one of the most bullies in the world so far from 2025.

In fact, the Ibex 35 The week began yesterday at the ECB Monetary Policy Meeting this week and with The hope of achieving its eleventh week of upward registration. Above all, after having achieved on the first day of the week, mark a new maximum of the year and overcome the highs of the previous week that it established in the 13,347 points.

“While this series is standing, I am not in favor of favoring a roof at the climb that was born in the area of ​​the 11,300 points“, explains Joan Cabrero, technical analyst and strategist of EcoTrader.” The last weekly minimum has been established in the 12,927 points“, recalls the expert, who warns that unless the Spanish selective loses this level at weekly closure,” the control will continue in the hands of the bulls. “

Strategic technical analysis of Ibex 35

In this sense, the overcompra has been in the last sessions one of the great concerns of European investors and analysts. The strong increases of the European stock exchange since the beginning of the year (the Eurostoxx 50 has come to add advances of more than 13% since the beginning of the year) They have put in the market envelope that fears that a digestion of the last and strong increases through in -depth correction or through a consolidative process where time is consumed.

“Tracks that would aim towards the beginning of a more corrective process than consolidative such as the one we are seeing in the short term we would find if the Eurostoxx 50 loses the 5,400 points“, says Cabrero that stands out that From an operational point of view“A return to 5,250 points -Correction of 38.2% of fibonacci of the bullish section from the 4,800 at 5,545 points– It would be an excellent opportunity to buy European variable income again. “In case of a more pronounced fall, the next entry level would be in the area of ​​the 5,050-5,080 points.

Japan gives continuity to its worst month in two years

The month of March begins for the Japanese Stock Exchange as February ended, with descents. The Nikkei registers strong falls in the day that have come to touch 2% for a few moments of the session. Falls far superior to those registered by the rest of the region selective, which are traded in negative after confirming Donald Trump that the tariffs to China will become effective in the most immediate short term. This trend only delves into the bassist feeling that accumulates the Japanese index in recent weeks. And is that, The Nikkei registered in March a 6%collapse, its largest monthly batacazo in more than two years.