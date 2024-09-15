Police arrested suspect, who was seen leaving the woods where a gun was found; the former president said he was fine

THE FBI The Federal Bureau of Investigation said it was investigating an assassination attempt against former US President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump on Sunday (September 15, 2024). Police in Martin County, Florida, arrested a suspect after a shooting near the golf club where the Republican candidate was staying.

The man was seen and later identified by witnesses as he ran out of a wooded area in the Palm Beach area. County police were informed by the Secret Service accompanying Trump at 1:30 p.m. about a potential attack on the former president.

In the woods, a weapon similar to an AK-47, two backpacks and a camera were found. The man reportedly left in a car and headed to the neighboring county, where he was arrested. According to local authorities, a Secret Service agent who was with Trump “clashed” with the suspect.

In an email sent to supporters, Trump said he was fine, “safe” and who was not injured.

“Nothing will slow me down. I will never give up! I will always love you for supporting me. Unity. Peace. Make America Great Again.”

SECRET SERVICE INVESTIGATES

The US Secret Service said in X (formerly of Twitter) who is working with Palm Beach police to investigate the case. The statement said the incident occurred shortly before 2 p.m. local time (3 p.m. ET).

The candidate was shot in July while holding a rally in Pennsylvania. He was rushed from the scene after being grazed by a bullet. The shooter and a person in the audience died.

Trump was speaking when he put his hand to his right ear. The attack on the former president has cast doubt on the effectiveness of the US Secret Service, which was responsible for the security of the event.

This report will receive more information.