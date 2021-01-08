The incumbent US President Donald Trump was suspected of wanting to unleash a war and launch a nuclear strike. This is reported by CNN with reference to the statement of the Speaker of the US House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi.

Pelosi said she spoke with the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Mark Milli, about the necessary precautions to prevent the “unstable” president in his last days in power from initiating hostilities or gaining access to nuclear launch codes. The Speaker of the House of Representatives demanded that Trump immediately leave office. She also warned that if not, Congress will be forced to take steps to remove him from office.

Earlier, Pelosi said that Trump must be immediately removed from power. According to her, the country’s leader committed “subversive actions” and should be removed in accordance with the 25th amendment to the US Constitution on the inability of the president to fulfill his duties.

On January 6, a rally of supporters of the current US President Donald Trump, who did not recognize the results of the November vote, which resulted in the election of Democrat Joe Biden as president, ended with the storming of the Capitol building and clashes with the police. Five people were killed, dozens were detained.

After the incident, Trump’s Facebook accounts were blocked, the incumbent himself still refuses to admit defeat in the election, but promises to peacefully transfer power to Biden.