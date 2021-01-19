Former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton intends to find out if incumbent President Donald Trump spoke with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on the eve of the storming of the Capitol by Republican supporters. She stated this during the podcast You and Me Both, reports The Hill.

For example, a former opponent of Trump in the 2016 elections wants to get the recordings of the conversations of the American leader from January 6 to find out if he spoke with Putin. She added to Twitterthat an investigation is needed to establish Trump’s ties to the Russian leader. The move will repair the damage done to US national security and prevent the “puppet from taking the presidency again,” the former secretary of state said.

Clinton said Trump’s four years in office showed that he despises democracy. In addition, the riots organized by his supporters in Washington demonstrated that his “accomplices” are also dismissive of the political system, she stressed.

The storming of the US Capitol building took place on January 6 during a rally of supporters of the incumbent head of state, who do not recognize the results of the November vote, which resulted in the election of Democrat Joe Biden as president. The rallies led to clashes with the police. Five people were killed. The FBI is investigating whether foreign governments, organizations, or individuals provided financial support to rioters.