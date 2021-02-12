WASHINGTON – The President Donald trump was sicker from COVID-19 in October than was publicly acknowledged at the time, with extremely low blood oxygen levels at one point and a lung problem associated with pneumonia caused by the coronavirus, according to four people familiar with his condition.

His prognosis became so worrisome before he was transferred to the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center authorities believed it would be necessary to connect him to a respirator, said two of the people familiar with his condition.

Sources said infiltrations were found in the lungs, which occur when the lungs are inflamed and contain substances such as fluid or bacteria.

Trump arriving at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center after testing positive for the coronavirus in Bethesda, Maryland on October 2, 2020 .. Photo Doug Mills / The New York Times.

Its presence, especially when the patient has other symptoms, may be a sign of a acute case of the illness.

They can be easily detected on an x-ray or scan, when parts of the lungs appear opaque or white.

Trump’s blood oxygen level was of great concern as he hit 80, according to people familiar with his assessment. The disease is considered serious when the oxygen level in the blood falls below 90.

Dr. Sean Conle speaks to reporters outside the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland on October 5, 2020. Photo Doug Mills / The New York Times

Trump had already been reported having trouble breathing and a fever on October 2, the day he was taken to the hospital, and the types of treatment he received indicated that his condition was serious.

But the new details about his status and about the effort within the White House to get him un special access to a drug not approved to fight the virus help to flesh out one of the most serious episodes of the Trump presidency.

New revelations about Trump’s fight with the virus also underscore nature limited and sometimes misleading of the information disclosed at the time about its status.

The former president resisted being taken from the White House to Walter Reed, giving in when aides told him he could go out on his own, or risk waiting until the United States Secret Service was forced to remove him if he got more. sick, said two people familiar with the events.

While Trump was hospitalized at Walter Reed, his medical team tried to downplay the seriousness of the situation, saying he was in a recovery phase.

At 74 years old and overweight, he was at risk of serious illness, so he was prescribed an aggressive course of treatments.

He left the hospital after three days in which, at one point, he took a short ride in his armored car to greet the crowd of supporters outside the building.

A person close to the former president denied that he had been seriously ill, echoing comments Trump himself made after he was ill.

There are still unanswered questions about whether Trump was already sick with COVID-19 when he participated in a presidential debate on September 29, just two days before the public announcement that he had been diagnosed with the disease and three days before his deterioration. force to go to Walter Reed.

Trump’s doctor, the doctor Sean Conley, repeatedly downplayed concerns about Trump’s condition during his illness.

In a briefing, Conley said Trump was receiving X-rays and CT scans.

But when asked if there was evidence of pneumonia or tissue damage, he only said there was “expected findings, but nothing of greater clinical concern. “

Conley also told reporters that while Trump’s oxygen level had dropped to 93%, it had never dropped to the “low 80s.”

Trump had trouble breathing in the White House.

He was given oxygen twice before being transferred to Walter Reed, as Conley acknowledged after he reported it. The New York Times.

While in the White House, Trump received a drug developed by the biotech company Regeneron Pharmaceuticals. The mixture of antibodies – not available at the time – helps people infected with the virus to fight it.

After Trump was hospitalized, he began a regimen of a steroid, the dexamethasone, which is normally recommended only for COVID-19 patients who have forms serious or critical disease, often those who need mechanical ventilation or supplemental oxygen.

And received a five-day treatment with the antiviral drug remdesivir.

Medical experts at the time believed that his course of medication was a clear sign of major lung problems related to his lungs.

At press conferences outside the hospital that weekend, Conley offered insights that suggested his patient was making a rapid recovery.

He noted that Trump had done well on a spirometry test, which measures lung capacity. “He’s maxed out,” Conley said. “He’s doing very well.”

Medical experts claim that a spirometry test is virtually meaningless in COVID-19 patients.

When Mark Meadows, the White House chief of staff, tried to surreptitiously tell reporters that the situation was more serious, Trump erupted in anger, according to people who spoke with him.

On Sunday, October 4, Conley acknowledged that he had given a optimistic version of Trump’s state.

“I was trying to reflect the optimistic attitude that the team, the president, their course of the disease has had,” he said.

“I didn’t want to give any information that might steer the course of the disease in another direction, and in doing so, you know, it gave the impression that we were trying to hide something, which wasn’t necessarily true.”

Trump’s medical team said he had a “high fever” that Friday and his oxygen level dropped, requiring oxygen to be administered. Trump’s oxygen level dropped again on Saturday.

Trump appeared to continue battling the disease when he returned to the White House, where he perched on a balcony in a choreographed scene, ripping off his mask and waving at his helicopter.

Doctors at the time watched how Trump used the neck muscles to help you breathe in those moments, a classic sign that someone’s lungs are not getting enough oxygen.

On the night of his diagnosis, Oct. 1, White House officials rushed to get Trump the antibody drug Regeneron – which was not licensed by the Food and Drug Administration for the treatment at the time.

A senior attorney for the White House Counselor’s Office, Patrick Philbin, called Dr. Stephen Hahn, the FDA commissioner at the time, to discuss how the agency could approve the use of the drug for two senior officialss from management that he did not want to identify, according to a person who heard the call.

Philbin was exploring how the president could quickly gain access to the drug through normal FDA procedures. Regeneron had already approved the use of the doses, Philbin told Hahn.

Hahn and other FDA officials, including Dr. Patrizia Cavazzoni, who is chiefly responsible for federal drug regulation, worked to authorize the drug through a standard process known as request for emergency investigation of new drugs, which is often used for very sick patients who agree to take an experimental drug that is still being tested in clinical trials.

The agency reviews the medical records of those patients to identify if there may be serious risks in taking treatment.

Regeneron shipped a dose pack that included extras, “in case of any administration issues,” a company spokeswoman said.

The extras were never returned. At one point, Conley told his associates that they had been stored in a refrigerator in the White House medical office.

Only in the days following the approval of the request, White House officials acknowledged that the doses were for Trump and the first lady, Melania Trump, who also tested positive for COVID-19 but rejected the drug, which is infused intravenously for about an hour.

The person close to the former president also denied that Melania Trump had rejected the drug.

Around this time, when others close to Donald Trump began to get sick, his son-in-law and senior adviser, Jared Kushner, offered to make it easier for them to obtain Regeneron’s treatment, two people with knowledge of the conversations said.

A Kushner adviser denied that he had made such an offer at the time.

In the weeks following his hospitalization, Trump was convinced that the Regeneron treatment had saved his life, telling his aides:

“I am proof that it works.”

That phrase became a running joke among senior health officials, who asked each other if anyone was going to tell Trump that he was, in fact, a result of a failed clinical trial from Regeneron, as the goal is to prevent people from being hospitalized after receiving it, said a former senior administration official.

Noah Weiland, Mark Mazzetti and Annie Karni reported from Washington, and Maggie Haberman from New York. Katie Thomas contributed information from Chicago, and Denise Grady from New York.

c.2021 The New York Times Company