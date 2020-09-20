Unknown persons tried to poison the President of the United States Donald Trump with ricin – the poisonous substance was sent to him by mail. We will remind, earlier the same substance was used against Barack Obama.

According to CNN, the incident took place this week, but law enforcement officials decided to release the information only after receiving the test results. The FBI and the Secret Service are investigating further and looking for the sender.

Ricin can be used as a powder, granule, aerosol, or acid. After its use, nausea, vomiting and bleeding of the stomach and intestines occur.

As a reminder, a Russian opposition politician, poisoned with Novichok, spoke about the slow process of his recovery.

200

Read us on Telegram channel, Facebook

and Twitter