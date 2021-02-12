Former US President Donald Trump liked the performance of his defense lawyers at the impeachment trial on Friday, February 12 more than the previous one. This was reported by the TV channel with reference to sources. CNN…

Last time, on February 9, Trump was unhappy with the performance of his lawyers at the initial stage of the impeachment process in the Senate of the Congress. The ex-head of the White House criticized the work of lawyer Bruce Castor and “almost shouted” in conversation with him.

Earlier on February 12, the defense of former US President Donald Trump completed their position at the impeachment trial in the upper house of Congress, after which the senators took a break.

On February 11, the prosecution completed the impeachment trial. After that, Trump’s defense has at least 16 hours, split over at least two days, to speak out against impeachment.

On February 9, Trump’s lawyers called the impeachment against him an unconstitutional political theater for Democrats and called on the Senate to acquit the ex-president. In response, prosecutors from the US House of Representatives said that Trump on the day of the riots at the Capitol deliberately incited his supporters to mutiny and therefore should be convicted as part of the impeachment process.

On January 6, supporters of Donald Trump, who at that time was the president of the United States, broke into the Capitol building after the rally. Despite the unrest, Congress approved the election of Democrat Joe Biden as head of state.

After the riots, Twitter deleted Trump’s account. His pages on Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat and Twitch were also blocked.

The US House of Representatives voted on January 13 to pass a resolution to impeach Trump for “inciting insurgency.”