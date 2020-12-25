US President Donald Trump was informed of the bombing in Nashville, which police called “intentional.” White House spokesman Judd Deere told reporters on December 25.

“President Trump has been informed of the bombing in Nashville, Tennessee and will continue to receive regular news. The President is grateful to the selfless emergency workers and prays for those who have suffered, “the message says. CNN…

Nashville Police Department officers checked out for shots Friday morning. Law enforcers did not find direct evidence of the shooting, but the van, standing next to the emergency site, seemed suspicious to them.

As a result, sappers were called to the scene, and the car exploded at about 6:30 local time (15:30 Moscow time). After the explosion, a fire started.

“Substantial damage was done to the infrastructure on 2nd Avenue,” the police said. Three people were injured, they were hospitalized in a stable condition. One of the police officers temporarily lost his hearing.

The explosion took place in the tourist area of ​​Nashville, which is home to many bars, restaurants and shops. An investigation is underway to establish those involved in the possible organization of the explosion.