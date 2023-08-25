CNN: Former US President Trump Arrested at Fulton County Jail in Atlanta

Former US President Donald Trump has been taken into custody at the Fulton County Jail in Atlanta, where he arrived to turn himself in to local authorities as part of an election interference case in Georgia. This is reported by the TV channel CNN.

The former head of state was registered in prison lists. The arrest is formal, Trump will soon be released on bail of $200,000 while the case is being considered in court.