According to a media report, a mask requirement applies in the ex-US president’s posh resort – but it is not taken so seriously.

Donald Trump * has lived in Mar-a-Lago since he moved out of the White House.

Now there are * cases of Corona * at the luxury resort in Florida.

Of the Washington Post According to there was a major event there recently – without much mask prudence.

Palm Beach / Florida – The beach club and the dining room of ex-US President Donald Trump * are closed for the time being – because of Corona *. The Trumps * luxury resort Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach has been partially closed due to the virus outbreak. It hit employees. This was announced by the management of the club in an email from which the Washington Post quoted on Friday.

However, banquets and events are still possible. The resort management did not announce how many employees were sick. During the winter season, work in Mar-a-Lago is noisy Washington Post several dozen employees. The Trump organization confirmed the partial closure of the plant in a statement to the US newspaper and described it as a “precautionary measure”.

The Trump department before the corona pandemic: Mar-a-Lago 2018 in Palm Beach in the US state of Florida © Almond Ngan / AFP

Trump party despite Corona with vanilla ice but without mouth and nose protection

According to Palm Beach’s infection control rules, guests at the luxury resort of Mar-a-Lago must wear face masks at all times, except when eating and drinking. However, there was noisy there last weekend Washington Post two major fundraising events. Trump was at one of them and according to photos – like most guests – did not wear mouth and nose protection *.

In January, the Palm Beach district authorities warned the resort for violating the Corona * rules during a New Year’s Eve party. On a video published by Trump’s son Donald Trump Junior, numerous tightly packed guests without masks could be seen dancing and singing to a performance by the rapper Vanilla Ice.

Corona in the USA: Trump recommends “incredibly effective” vaccination to Americans

Trump first denied the danger posed by the corona virus at the beginning of the pandemic, then downplayed it for a long time and finally fell ill with Covid-19 himself in the fall of last year. In addition, the 74-year-old made it clear to the last that he found wearing masks rather annoying.

But now Trump recommended the people in the USA this week to get vaccinated against the corona. The vaccinations * are "safe", "great" and "incredibly" effective, he told the conservative broadcaster on Tuesday Fox News. When asked by the presenter whether he would recommend vaccination to viewers, the Republican said, "I would recommend it to a lot of people who don't want it – and a lot of the people voted for me, really." (dpa / AFP / frs)