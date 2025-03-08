Trump warns that the US will not defend NATO members who do not invest in defense

The president of the United States, Donald Trump, warned NATO members on Thursday that, if they do not allocate the resources committed to their own defense, their country will not defend them, which would mean a violation of article 5 of the treaty.

Speaking to the press at the White House, Trump said that NATO members still do not pay enough and claimed to have communicated to several countries that they will not defend them if they are “delinquent” in their contributions.

As reported on Thursday the NBC chain, Trump is considering significantly modifying the way in which the United States participates in NATO.

Specifically, the president is evaluating the American commitment to the alliance to favor countries that do comply with the defense spending commitments, according to NBC, who cites three officials in office or who have left their post and sources of Congress.

In his statements to the press, Trump did not explicitly mention these possible changes, although he reiterated his position that Washington will not protect countries that do not invest in their safety, something that would call into question the NATO collective defense commitment.

NATO has established as an objective that each member allocates at least 2% of their GDP to Defense, a goal that does not yet turn eight of the 32 countries of the Alliance.

Trump recalled that, during his first term (2017-2021), he already warned the allies that the US would not defend them if they did not increase their defense expense.

According to him, that pressure made “hundreds of billions of dollars” were invested in security by several countries.

In his first term and in the current campaign for the November elections, Trump has openly questioned the principle of collective defense collected in article 5 of the North Atlantic Treaty, which establishes that an attack against an NATO member is considered an attack against the entire organization.

The only country that has activated NATO’s common defense clause was the United States after the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001.