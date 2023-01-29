Donald Trump warned on Saturday that the upcoming election will be America’s last chance for salvation, as he returned to campaign rallies in New Hampshire and South Carolina, hoping to boost his candidacy for the White House.

Two and a half months after announcing his candidacy for the 2024 elections, the former president left the gilded halls of his Florida residence to make visits that owe nothing to chance.

New Hampshire and South Carolina will be among the first to organize the Republican primaries in early 2024. A victory would give Trump a valuable and necessary boost for the future.

“The 2024 election is our only chance to save our country and we need a leader who is ready to do it from day one,” Trump said in Columbia, South Carolina, flanked by American flags and some of his most loyal political allies. .

“We need a leader who is prepared to face the forces sweeping across our country,” he had said earlier before a crowd of several hundred in the small town of Salem, New Hampshire.

“Corrupt Establishment”



But after reigning for years in the “Grand Old Party,” as the Republican Party is known, Trump (76) was not necessarily on conquered ground.

In New Hampshire, a state bordering Canada, many local legislators blame the former president for having ruined the chances of Republicans in last November’s midterm elections by supporting candidates considered radical.

Former United States President Donald Trump (2017-2021) greets supporters during the rally he held in Wellington, Ohio, the first since the assault on the Capitol on January 6.

“Personally, I think he has lost a lot of his appeal and his aura,” local lawmaker Mike Bordes, who supported Trump in the 2020 election, told AFP. Now, he says he is “ready… to consider other options” for the nomination of the Republican presidential candidate.

Trump said again on Saturday that the 2020 election was stolen from him while he did not spare derogatory nicknames for his rivals.

He also touted his record on public safety and immigration, vowing to save the country “from destruction by a corrupt, radical and self-serving political establishment.”

setbacks



Although he is so far the only Republican to announce his candidacy, in South Carolina several are getting ready to throw themselves into the electoral arena.

Starting with former Governor Nikki Haley, who promised her supporters an announcement very soon.

In addition, several of Trump’s top donors have publicly announced that they will not support his candidacy and instead they will support that of the governor of Florida, Ron DeSantis, a rising star of the Republican Party, who has also not officially launched the race.

Political setbacks for Trump, who is already the subject of several judicial investigations, which could be the biggest obstacle to his nomination.

“These are radical leftist prosecutors who are absolutely horrible people”Trump said.

Despite these setbacks, his supporters warn against a quick burial of Trump. His downfall was announced a thousand times, but until now he survived all the scandals.

It could also benefit from the upcoming lifting of the suspension of its Facebook and Instagram accounts, finding a sizeable megaphone there.

