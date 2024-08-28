Trump pointed to the threat of World War III due to the attack of the Ukrainian Armed Forces on the Kursk region

Former US President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump has warned of a possible outbreak of World War III. He made his statement hours after attending a memorial service at Arlington National Cemetery.

Trump spoke about the attack of the Ukrainian Armed Forces on the Kursk region

The Independent reported that Trump spoke out against the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ (UAF) attack on the Kursk region. According to the US presidential candidate, the advance of Ukrainian troops is in fact another sign that World War III is closer than ever.

“Look at what’s happening in Ukraine. They’ve rushed into Russia. There’s going to be World War III,” Trump said.

FILE PHOTO: Funeral ceremony for US Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Darin Hoover at Arlington National Cemetery. Photo: US ARMY / Elizabeth Fraser / Reuters

The Kremlin, commenting on Trump’s speech, stated that they understand his words.

“Such forays as in the Kursk region are, of course, acts that escalate tensions to the limit. Therefore, there is cause for concern, and in this case, such alarmist statements, probably, yes, can be treated with understanding,” said the press secretary of the Russian president, Dmitry Peskov.

The US believes that Trump will try to end the conflict in Ukraine

The co-chairman of the House Oversight Committee of the US Congress, Jamie Raskin, said earlier that Trump, if he wins the US presidential election, will try to end the conflict in Ukraine. In his opinion, the representative of the Republican Party is capable of ending the hostilities, even if it means making concessions to Russia.

Trump has already criticized the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ actions in the conflict with Russia. He said that the Russian military is fighting well in winter conditions.

“They beat Germany, they beat Napoleon. They are a powerful military force, and Ukraine is not. We just give Ukraine a lot of money,” Trump said. According to his calculations, Kyiv has received about $250 billion in aid from Washington.