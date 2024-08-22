Home policy

From: Erkan Pehlivan

Press Split

Donald Trump gives an open-air speech for the first time since the failed assassination attempt – and sharply attacks Kamala Harris.

Washington, DC – The Republican US presidential candidate Donald Trump is campaigning outdoors again. At his first major appearance of this kind since the assassination attempt on him in July, Trump was protected by a glass wall on the podium in the swing state of North Carolina. At the event, Trump once again launched a frontal attack on his Democratic rival. Harris – according to Trump – is a communist who would cause great damage in the USA.

“Comrade Harris”: Trump warns of “third world war” in speech before US election

Trump called the Vice President “Comrade Harris” and said to the Democrat: “You are no good.” If the Democrat moves into the White House, millions of jobs will disappear overnight. “Your life savings will be completely wiped out,” Trump warned his supporters, then ranted: “If Comrade Kamala wins in November, it is virtually certain that World War III will start.”

Since Biden withdrew from the race, Trump’s campaign has focused primarily on personal attacks against Harris. He regularly denigrates her as “stupid” and “crazy” and regularly calls her a “communist” – an allusion to the derogatory nickname “Comrade Harris”.

Donald Trump, Republican presidential candidate and former US President, speaks during a campaign event in North Carolina. © Julia Nikhinson/dpa

On July 13, a gunman shot at Trump from a nearby roof at a rally in Pennsylvania. The 78-year-old was wounded in the right ear by a bullet, and the perpetrator was shot dead by security forces shortly afterwards. One spectator died and two others were injured. Since then, Trump has held numerous campaign events in front of large audiences – but all indoors.

US election 2024: Trump gives open-air speech for first time since assassination attempt

The event in North Carolina was accompanied by strict security measures, with photos showing snipers on the roofs of adjacent buildings in Asheboro. According to regional media, two men were picked up by police hours after the event. Videos show them being handcuffed and some weapons being confiscated from a car. CBS 17 reported, citing police, that there was no danger to the public.

“Should I get personal? Trump launches all-out attack during Democratic convention

Earlier, another incident occurred during Trump’s speech – a spectator seemed to be having problems because of the heat. “A doctor, please. It’s very hot here,” Trump said in the middle of his speech. The former president eventually left the stage and went to the spectator and hugged her to great applause.

Trump is currently touring the states that are particularly hotly contested in the 2024 US election on November 5, the so-called swing states. He is putting on a contrasting program to the Democratic Party convention in Chicago, where his political opponent Harris is the focus. Trump recently attacked Harris with regard to her skin color and origins. Some party colleagues and advisors consider this problematic and recommend that he concentrate more on political content. Trump is undeterred.

The republican In his speech in Asheboro, Trump also alluded to the fact that his advisers and party leaders advise him to focus more on political content and less on insulting political opponents. “Should I get personal? Should I not get personal?” he asked the audience, who spoke out in favor of personal attacks with great applause. “My advisers are fired,” Trump joked.

Trump relies on insults at events ahead of 2024 US election

Not only US Vice President Harris, but also President Joe Biden and former President Barack Obama are always getting their fair share of criticism from Trump. Trump was particularly upset about the speech Obama gave the night before at the party convention of the Democrats “He was very mean last night. I try to be nice to people, but it’s a little difficult when they get personal,” complained Trump. Obama had said, among other things, that Trump uses childish nicknames, crazy conspiracy theories and is strangely fixated on the size of crowds. (dpa)