Donald Trump is upset. While the probable imputation of him in the stormy daniels case The former president of the United States continues his frenetic activity on his social network, Truth. This Friday has sent a message in which he warns of “potential death and destruction” if he is charged. With the precedent of his messages on January 6, 2021, the day of the assault on the Capitol, and having called for protests less than a week ago, his new slogan seems halfway between a warning and a threat.

The object of Trump’s wrath is New York prosecutor Alvin Bragg, who is investigating him for a hush money payment to porn star Stormy Daniels, to buy her silence and bury an alleged 2006 sexual relationship before the election. of 2016 that brought him to the White House. Bragg, with the backing of a grand jury, plans to indict Trump for allegedly using campaign money for it. Trump calls him “a degenerate psychopath who hates America.”

“What kind of person can impeach another person, in this case a former president of the United States, who got more votes than any incumbent president in history, and the leading candidate (by far!) for the Republican Party nomination? , of a Crime, when it is known by all that NO Crime has been committed, and it is also known that the potential death and destruction in such a false accusation could be catastrophic for our Country? midnight from Thursday to Friday. Why and who would do such a thing? Just a degenerate psychopath who really hates America!” she added.

Last Saturday, Trump called on his supporters to mobilize against his arrest and indictment. “The best ranked Republican candidate by far [a las elecciones presidenciales de 2024] and former president of the United States will be arrested on Tuesday of next week. Protest, take back our nation!” he wrote then.

The indictment in the United States depends on the decision of a popular grand jury that has analyzed the details of the investigation and heard the statements of witnesses. Prosecutors say that Trump’s lawyer Michel Cohen, who has already been sentenced for it, paid $130,000 (about 120,000 euros) to the porn actress for her silence and that Trump later reimbursed him for that money in different installments, falsely passing it off as legal fees. . Trump’s impeachment did not come in the week he predicted it would, but it is possible as soon as next week. The grand jury reconvenes this Monday.

Trump’s messages are reminiscent of those he launched on January 6, 2021, before the assault on the Capitol by a mob of his supporters who wanted to prevent Joe Biden’s victory from being certified in the presidential elections. “Be there, it will be wild,” he said then. After those messages and the violent assault, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter suspended Trump’s account on their social networks. That led him to launch Truth Social, his own copy of Twitter. Elon Musk, the magnate who owns Twitter, has decided to reactivate the former president’s Twitter account and Meta has done the same on Facebook and Instagram, but Trump continues to use his network, with which he has a kind of exclusive contract.

Trump has been met with rejection by some Republican politicians of what appear to be calls for violence. The one who was his vice president, Mike Pence, the target of the insurgents on January 6, has already said that he would not support mobilizations if the one who was his boss is arrested and charged.

Threaten the prosecutor

“We do not tolerate attempts to intimidate our office or threaten the rule of law in New York,” Bragg said this week, referring to “press attention and public comment” regarding the ongoing investigation of his office. The prosecutor has denounced the interference of Republican congressmen in the process by requesting their appearance at the Capitol, which he has rejected because it would constitute “an unprecedented inspection” of the case, according to what he replied.

An envelope with a suspicious white powder and a death threat in an envelope addressed to Bragg was received at the prosecutor’s offices this Friday. Police and environmental officials have examined the substance and have concluded that it was not dangerous.

Trump is also being investigated for other possible crimes, such as the attempt to interfere in the 2020 election result, his role in the assault on the Capitol on January 6, 2021 or the illegal retention of secret documents from his presidential term in his mansion in Sea-A-Lago. He could also be accused of one of those chaos. The Prosecutor’s Office is investigating a possible crime of obstruction of justice in relation to the classified documents.

See also The United States documents that raise doubts about the “false positives” Defense strategies fail Donald Trump’s legal problems are piling up. The former president is suffering setbacks on all fronts. Pending the possible imputation by the stormy daniels case Trump’s defense has suffered two major defeats this week in two other open investigations against him that deactivate part of his defense strategy in the investigation of classified papers and in that of his role in the assault on the Capitol on January 6, 2021 . In one, which occurred Wednesday, a Washington appeals court has ruled that Trump attorneys Evan Corcoran and Jennifer Little must testify before a grand jury and provide documents related to their client in the classified papers case and cannot plead the attorney-client exception. In the other procedural defeat, which has emerged this Friday, a federal judge has ordered that the one who was Trump’s chief of staff on January 6, 2021, Mark Meadows, must testify before the grand jury handling the case. In this case, what the judge has rejected is the so-called executive privilege, which sometimes prevents members of the executive branch from having to explain their actions to members of another branch (the judicial or the legislative). Not just Meadows, other members of Trump’s team will also have to testify.

