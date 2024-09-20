Trump’s remarks came during a campaign event titled “Fighting Anti-Semitism.” In his speech, Trump compared what he called the “persecution” he faces to the persecution Israel and Jews suffer.

He also attacked his Democratic opponents, specifically referring to Vice President Kamala Harris, calling on her to “repudiate all support for Hamas sympathizers, anti-Semites, and Israel haters on college campuses and everywhere else.”

Trump also noted that Harris is polling well among Jewish voters “only because you have Democrats,” adding that the endorsement makes no sense.

Trump also attacked Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, who is Jewish, calling him a “Hamas sympathizer.” Trump said, “I don’t know what the hell happened to him. If you support him, you’re crazy.”

These statements come as part of his election campaign aimed at regaining the support of Jewish voters, amid fierce competition with Harris.