WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) – US President Donald Trump has warned the EU of the imposition of punitive tariffs in the WTO dispute over subsidies for the aircraft manufacturers Boeing and Airbus (Airbus SE (ex EADS)). Should it come to that, “we will hit back much harder,” Trump told reporters in Washington on Thursday. “We’ll see what happens”. The World Trade Organization (WTO) approved punitive tariffs amounting to almost four billion dollars (3.4 billion euros) a year for the EU on Tuesday for illegal US aid to Boeing.

However, there is currently little evidence of an escalation. After the WTO decision, the Europeans announced that they would wait and see. “We clearly prefer a negotiated solution,” said the Vice President of the EU Commission responsible for trade policy, Valdis Dombrovskis. The US trade representative Robert Lighthizer had also announced that he would find a solution to the conflict and intensify negotiations with the EU.

More than 15 years ago, the EU and the USA sued each other at the WTO for illegal subsidies for Airbus and Boeing. The US government had already approved the World Trade Organization last year to impose punitive tariffs on EU goods worth $ 7.5 billion for prohibited state aid for Airbus. According to Lighthizer, the US is currently waiting for an EU response to a proposal to resolve the ongoing conflict ./hbr/DP/fba