Former U.S. President Donald Trump has threatened Florida Governor Ron DeSantis with unpleasant revelations about him if he runs for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination. “I might say things that aren’t particularly flattering,” Trump said on Tuesday. conservative Fox News. “I know more about him than anyone else – except maybe his wife.”
