Donald Trump has already suffered two assassination attempts in recent months | Photo: EFE/Edward M. Pio Roda

Former US President Donald Trump is the target of threats from Iran in plans to assassinate him, the Republican’s campaign said on Tuesday (24), citing information transmitted by US intelligence officials.

“President Trump has been briefed by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence on actual and specific threats from Iran to assassinate him in an effort to destabilize and sow chaos in the United States,” spokesman Steven Cheung said in a statement.

According to U.S. intelligence officials, these ongoing, coordinated attacks by Tehran have increased in recent months, and law enforcement officials across all agencies are working to ensure that President Trump is protected and that the November election is free from interference.

The statements come after two assassination attempts against the former president and Republican candidate: the first occurred on July 13, during a rally in Pennsylvania, and the second on September 15, in Florida. Neither has been directly linked to Iran, so far.

A senior US government official told CNNin July, before the first case, that the Secret Service increased security for former President Donald Trump after an alleged plot by Iran to kill him.

Trump’s campaign reported last month that it had been hacked and that Iranian actors had stolen and distributed classified documents, information that was confirmed by the FBI.

In an update on the case last week, the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, the FBI and the US Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency revealed that the Iranian hackers who stole information from Trump’s presidential campaign sent it to members of Democratic President Joe Biden’s reelection team.