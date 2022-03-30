War Russia-Ukraine, Hunter Biden’s secret affairs in Moscow

With the tension already skyrocketing and the tense relationships between Washington And flyin the midst of war in Ukrainethe words of the former US president arrive Donald Trump to stir the waters even more and to raise the risk of a world conflict. In a new interview, the tycoon asked his “friend” for help Vladimir Putin why do you release information on Hunter Bidenthe son by President Joe Biden. Trump has repeatedly raised doubts about the business made by Hunter Biden, claiming the president’s son received years ago Millions of dollars by the wife of the former mayor of flyYury Luzhkov.

“She – accused Trump – gave him 3.5 million dollars, so now I think if Putin he knows why, he should make it public. I think we should know the answer ”. Trump he did not recall that it was he, according to ‘Politico’, who tried to do business with Luzhkov in the late 1990s. There White House declined to comment on the statements of Trump.

