The US Department of Justice has indicted other members of the right-wing extremist group “Oath Keepers” who were involved in the storming of the US Capitol.

Washington DC – The US Department of Justice is putting increased pressure on the right-wing extremist group “Oath Keepers”. As the ministry announced on Friday (February 19, 2021), charges had been brought against six other members of the movement for their involvement in the storming of the US Capitol. The arrested women and men are accused of conspiracy to hinder government proceedings, damage to federal property and unauthorized entry into a federal building.

Some of the defendants, who are from the states of Florida, North Carolina and Ohio, have, according to the department, connections with the military or the police. You are said to have worked with the three members of the Oath Keepers movement who were already accused in January. Seven of the women and men reportedly wore paramilitary equipment on January 6 and stormed into the building in the style of a tactical military unit.

Right-wing radical “Oath Keepers”: “Trump said it was going to be wild. He wants us to do it WILD “

One of the defendants, who describes himself as the leader of the “Oath Keepers” in Florida, wrote, according to investigators, in a message on Facebook at the end of December: “Trump said it was going to be wild !!!!!!! He wants us to go WILD, that’s what he says. He called us all to the Capitol and wants us to go wild !!! Sir, yes, sir !!! “. In addition, another suspect is said to have organized firearms and combat training for himself and other members of the right-wing radical group.

Three members of the “Oath Keepers” movement have previously been charged. The total number of suspects charged by the US Department of Justice in connection with the forcible storming of the Capitol on January 6th is currently 229. The “Oath Keepers”, like the “Proud Boys” and “QAnon”, are classified as right-wing extremist organizations that the Do not recognize the defeat of former President Donald Trump in the presidential election in November 2020.

Storming of the US Capitol: Impeachement trial against Trump fails

Right-wing extremists Donald Trump stormed the US Capitol on January 6th. The then still incumbent president had previously incited his supporters to march on the Capitol in a speech. The aim was to prevent the confirmation of Joe Biden’s election victory that same day. A total of five people were killed in the violent clashes in and around the Capitol, including a police officer.

Because of the storming of the Capitol, another impeachment process was initiated against Donald Trump. However, this was ended without a guilty verdict, as the necessary two-thirds majority in the Senate was not achieved. Nevertheless, a majority of 57 to 43 senators in the Senate voted for a conviction of the former president for “inciting riot”. Trump feels strengthened by the failed impeachment process and makes it clear that he wants to remain politically active. (dpa / afp / at)