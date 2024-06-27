Home page politics

From: Fabian Müller

Press Split

The first TV debate between the presidential candidates is scheduled to take place unusually early next night. Donald Trump wants to appear calmer than usual.

Atlanta – More than four months before the US presidential election, the first TV debate is scheduled for Friday night. The two presidential candidates are appearing earlier than usual – Donald Trump for the republican and Joe Biden for the Democrats – against each other. Previously, the TV debates only took place in the three months before the election.

The early debate date is also unusual because Biden and Trump have not yet been officially nominated as presidential candidates. The Republicans will not nominate former President Trump as their candidate until a party convention in mid-July, while the Democrats want to nominate President Biden at a meeting in August.

TV debate in the USA: Trump and Biden duel on CNN

However, the early date of the TV debate corresponds to the wishes of the Biden camp. One of the reasons given was that this time the TV debates should be over before the election process begins – thanks to the early voting option used by millions of citizens, the election will start in the second half of September. A second debate is scheduled for September 10.

The debate on Thursday evening (local time) will be broadcast by the TV channel CNN in Atlanta, Georgia. The 90-minute duel will be moderated by the CNN-Journalists Jake Tapper and Dana Bash. There will be no audience. CNN In consultation with the election teams, the microphone of the candidate whose turn it is not will be muted – this is intended to prevent disruptive interruptions. Biden and Trump are not allowed to take prepared notes to their lectern, only a pen, a blank notepad and a bottle of water.

Donald Trump and Joe Biden will face off in a TV debate on CNN. © Manuel Balce Ceneta/Alex Brandon/dpa/Montage

CNN shows US presidential debate: Trump and Biden agree on new terms

Observers see the general conditions as more advantageous for incumbent Biden. In particular, turning off the microphone could be an advantage for Biden. In 2020, Biden and Trump also had two TV duels. And they were very aggressive. One thing that is remembered is Biden’s angry reaction to Trump’s repeated interruptions: “Can you shut up, man?” The fact that the more left-wing TV station CNN broadcasts the TV debate and not the Trump-friendly broadcaster FoxNewscould be to Biden’s advantage.

Trump had put himself in the ring by announcing that he would be available for a TV debate “anytime, anywhere”. However, the Trump camp has been trying to discredit the debate for some time. It is “rigged”, they say. In addition, the framework is not fair, although his camp had long since agreed to the rules after negotiations. Biden is also taking stimulants – the Trump campaign is demanding that he take a drug test before the appearance.

Presidential debate in the USA: Trump with well-known tactics

Trump’s tactic is a well-known one. The narrative of his camp is: Should Trump win the debatethen as a hero and against all odds. And if Biden did better, then that would have been expected anyway, given the circumstances that were unacceptable for Trump. The former US president is behaving in a similar way in the numerous lawsuits that are currently pending against him.

Trump in court: The most important people at the trial in New York View photo gallery

Election campaign experts advise Trump to remain deliberately calm during the debate. During campaign appearances, Trump often speaks theatrically, often gets loud and animates the crowd. Now his main goal must be to “offer voters a certain level of certainty that he will not behave like a complete madman if he is elected,” Tim Pawlenty, former governor of the US state of Minnesota, told the US media Politico.

TV duel in the USA: Trump wants to appear calmer, Biden is behind in polls

Karl Rove, a strategist for the Republican Party, told the magazine that Trump does not need to convince the people who look up to him at his campaign appearances. He needs to appeal to people “who are on the fence, who want to see if he seems constructive and calm and has a clear idea of ​​what he wants to do.” The former US president should pay particular attention to this.

Polls suggest that the November 5 election will be a very close race, as it was in 2020. Trump’s criminal conviction in the New York hush money trial has not changed the fact that he is ahead in several of the key states considered decisive for the election. However, more than four months before the election, polls are of very limited value, as a lot can still happen that will influence the election dynamics.

TV debate on CNN: Biden with meticulous preparation, Trump meets with senators

Biden is preparing meticulously for the debate, having already retreated to Camp David, the US president’s country residence near Washington, since last Thursday. For his training, Biden has one of his advisers impersonate Trump.

Trump, on the other hand, according to his team, did not undergo similarly rigorous debate training as his rival. However, according to media reports, the former president surrounded himself with senators and potential candidates for the vice presidential candidacy in order to discuss with them the likely topics of the TV debate.

TV duel in the USA: Biden and Trump collect arguments for debate

Trump is also relying on aggressive polemics against immigrants in this election campaign and is likely to blame Biden personally for the record numbers of irregular migrants at the border with Mexico in the debate – even though the president recently drastically tightened migration rules. The right-wing populist will also accuse Biden of a colossal failure in economic policy – even though the data points to a solid recovery in the US economy.

Conversely, Biden will try to put abortion rights at the forefront. He accuses Trump of having failed to achieve his goal with his nomination of three conservative judges in the Supreme Court to have enabled the court to abolish nationwide abortion law in 2022. Biden will also challenge his rival – partly because of his sympathies for Kremlin chief Wladimir Putin represent a foreign policy risk, not least with regard to the Ukraine conflict.

US presidential debate: Candidates’ advanced age could become an issue

Above all, Biden will describe his opponent as a threat to democracy. The fact that Trump never accepted his election defeat to Biden in 2020, intervened against the election result at the time and is being prosecuted for this, provides Biden with plenty of material for his warnings.

Conversely, Biden’s advanced age is likely to become a topic of debate. The 81-year-old himself repeatedly fuels doubts about his suitability for the office with his lapses. How aggressively Trump will approach the issue in the debate is questionable. For him, it is a double-edged sword – at 78, Trump is not much younger, and he too repeatedly gets into verbal tangles. (fm/afp)