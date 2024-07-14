Home page politics

Trump is led off the stage injured. © Gene J. Puskar/AP/dpa

Shots are fired during a speech by Trump, and the 78-year-old is injured in the ear. He appears combative.

Washington – After an assassination attempt on him, former US President Donald Trump called on the nation to be united. At the same time, Trump assured that he would remain steadfast “in the face of evil.” The 78-year-old Republican presidential candidate also thanked everyone for their sympathy after the shooting during a campaign speech in Pennsylvania. “God alone” prevented the unthinkable, Trump wrote on the Truth Social platform. A shot had previously injured his ear.

“Our love goes out to the other victims and their families,” Trump wrote. “We pray for the recovery of those injured and keep in our hearts the memory of the citizen who was killed in such a horrific manner.”

One bystander was shot dead and two others were injured in the attack. Security forces killed the 20-year-old gunman.

Now it is more important than ever “that we stand united and show our true character as Americans, stand strong and determined and not allow evil to prevail,” Trump wrote. He looks forward to “speaking to our great nation” in Wisconsin this week.

The Republicans will meet in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on Monday for their nominating convention to officially elect the 78-year-old as their presidential candidate. dpa