US President Donald Trump wants to fill the post of the late constitutional judge Ruth Bader Ginsburg during his term in office. If so, it could cement the Conservative majority in the US Supreme Court for years or even decades. Trump announced on the weekend that he would nominate a woman, probably in the coming days. Ginsburg, a liberal icon in America, died on Friday at the age of 87 of complications from cancer.

“It will be a woman,” said Trump during a campaign appearance in the state of North Carolina. His most likely candidate is District Judge Amy Coney Barrett from Chicago, reported the television station ABC, citing government circles. She is known as a clear anti-abortionist – that is a central issue for the Conservatives in the US.

Constitutional judges are appointed for life in the United States. At 48, Barrett could potentially have a long time ahead of him in the Supreme Court. After Ginsburg’s death, she would also be the third woman in the nine-member judges.

The US Supreme Court justices are nominated by the President and confirmed by the Senate. He would prefer the house to vote before the November 3rd presidential election, Trump said. The Democrats around presidential candidate Joe Biden reject this vehemently. They hope to be able to push through their own candidate after Biden’s election victory and a shift in the balance of power in the Senate.

Republicans hold 53 of the 100 seats in the Senate. It is unclear, however, whether a majority will also come about for the quick replacement of the vacant judge’s post at the Supreme Court. Because between the political camps is fiercely disputed whether the Republicans should decide on the key personnel so shortly before the end of Trump’s current term in office.

Democrats are not calling for new appointments until after the election

The US Supreme Court often has the final say on sensitive issues of principle on issues such as abortion, immigration, gun rights, and discrimination. After Ginsburg’s death, only three of the nine judges are clearly assigned to the liberal camp, all others are considered more or less conservative.

The Democrats are therefore demanding that a nomination be held until the next presidential term, which begins on January 20, 2021. You point out that the Republicans in the Senate blocked the outgoing President Barack Obama’s preferred candidate four years ago with a reference to the election year at that time.

The Republican majority leader in the Senate, Mitch McConnell, announced just hours after Ginsburg’s death that he would vote on a candidate for her successor. He argues that unlike then, the president and the majority of senators now belong to one party. Biden and other Democratic politicians, on the other hand, are demanding that the Republicans let the voters decide on the new president.

Immediately after Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s death, Trump had also called on the Senate not to oppose the appointment of a successor before the presidential election in November. One of the most important decisions for which Republicans were elected to power include “the selection of the judges of the US Supreme Court,” Trump wrote on Twitter on Saturday. “We have this obligation without delay!”

Republican Collins for decision under new president

Among the Republicans in the Senate, only Susan Collins has so far spoken out in favor of having the president, who was elected in November, decide on Ginsburg’s successor. “In fairness to the American people, who either re-elect the president or elect a new one, the decision on a lifelong appeal to the Supreme Court should be made by the president, who will be elected on November 3rd,” she wrote on Twitter.

The moderate politician called on the Congress Chamber not to vote on a candidate for the Supreme Court before the election.

Trump had already presented a list of 20 possible candidates for Ginsburg’s successor last week – all of them are deeply conservative lawyers.

Ginsburg was known for her commitment to women’s rights

Ginsburg died of cancer on Friday at the age of 87. She was appointed a Supreme Court judge in 1993 by then US President Bill Clinton. With her struggle for equality for women, for minorities and against discrimination, she has become a judicial icon and an idol of the civil rights movement.

As a lawyer before the Supreme Court in the 1970s, she had successfully taken action against rules that discriminated against women. Thanks to her, the reading prevailed in the Supreme Court that the 14th Amendment to the US Constitution also protects equal rights for women. On this basis, discrimination against women was ultimately classified as unconstitutional. (dpa, AFP)