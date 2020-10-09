Trump wants to postpone the TV duel for a week – Biden refuses

Just hours after he canceled the one planned for the coming week TV duel with his challenger Joe Biden US President Donald Trump has now suggested a postponement. The debate originally planned for October 15 should postponed by a week, to enable a direct comparison of the candidates in a room, said Trump’s campaign team on Thursday afternoon (local time). The third and final debate on October 22nd is also to be postponed by a week.

Joe Biden refuses. His spokeswoman Kate Bedingfiled said, “Trump’s erratic behavior does not allow him to rewrite the calendar and simply pick new dates.” Biden is looking forward to the third TV duel scheduled for October 22nd. “Donald Trump can appear or he can refuse it again. This is his choice “she continued. The decision on the future of the TV duels ultimately rests with the independent CPD Commission. However, this usually tries to achieve a consensus between the two campaign teams. (dpa)