US President Donald Trump wants to be remembered. According to one report, he also likes to have his name appear on numerous road signs and countless flight tickets.

The term of office of US President Donald Trump is coming to an end.

is coming to an end. The Republican* could not win a second election, was voted out.

could not win a second election, was voted out. And now: out of sight, out of mind? According to a report, Trump is worried about it – and wants to take countermeasures.

Washington DC – How do I make sure that posterity doesn’t forget my name so quickly? The outgoing US President Donald Trump* would find one in the question Airport with his name not bad. The US portal reports The Daily Beast and invokes two not named insider.

Trump does not want to wait until others grant him this honor: “What paperwork” According to the report, he is said to have asked for such an airport name baptism. And that one thing is clear: “No president wants an airport named after himself, that one bad reputation or one ailing infrastructure Has.”

Can the world fly to a Donald Trump airport soon?

The report caused a stir. Which airport does Trump * have in mind? The Australian portal The New Daily taps on the Miami International Airport, the airport Fort Lauderdale Hollywood or Palm Beach International. All three not far from Trump’s residence in Mar-a-Lagowhere he could return after his term of office *.

Trump’s wish is not particularly original. The following ex-US presidents already have an airport named after them:

George Washington (Houston, Texas)

Theodore Roosevelt (Dickinson, North Dakota)

Dwight Eisenhower (Wichita, Kansas)

John F. Kennedy (New York City, New York)

Jimmy Carter (Americus, Georgia)

Ronald Reagan (Arlington, Virginia)

George HW Bush (Houston, Texas)

Bill Clinton (Little Rock, Arkansas)

The White House wanted the report The Daily Beast according to not comment. At The New Daily you are still sure: “The ego has landed.” (frs) * Merkur.de is part of the Ippen-Digital editorial network.