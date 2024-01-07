Home page politics

Donald Trump (archive photo) wants to have the Capitol stormers pardoned after an election victory. © Mary Altaffer/POOL AP/dpa

Former President Donald Trump said in Iowa that he would pardon the Capitol stormers if he were to win the election.

Iowa – It was the third anniversary of the storming of the Capitol. Donald Trumpformer US President and candidate of the republican, in his speech already saw himself as the winner of the next presidential election – “for the third time”. Reports about this, among other things ntv.

Trump before the 2024 US election: “Will win for the third time”

Shortly before the start of the presidential primaries, the former US president appeared Donald Trump again confident of victory at a campaign event in Iowa. The Republican stated that he would be at the upcoming US election will win “for the third time” in November. In a more than two-hour speech in Newton, Iowa, he made several allusions to his widely debunked theory that the 2020 presidential election was taken away from him due to massive voter fraud.

On the third anniversary of the attack on the Capitol, the ex-president did not directly address the events of January 6, 2021, but called the detained people “hostages” and vowed to pardon many of them if he wins the presidential election .

“Definitely would have stopped Putin,” Trump claims

“I would definitely have stopped Putin,” said former US President Trump. Should the current US President Joe Biden are re-elected, the Republicans are threatened with “World War III” anyway. “This is our chance to save America,” Trump told his supporters. In any case, the current Democratic President Biden is not only responsible for not thwarting the Russian invasion of Ukraine, he is also responsible for America's economic decline.

Trump has had to deal with several legal challenges recently. He was indicted by both the federal judiciary and the state of Georgia for his attempts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election. The Trump trials should begin in the next few months – in the middle of the US election campaign. He also faces additional charges in the near future.

US election 2024: Biden in his party without competition

Trump has to assert himself in the primary election against greater competition than incumbent Biden. Although it is also the case Democrats There are primaries, these are probably more of a formality. Since the 81-year-old Biden has no serious competition within his party, he is almost certain to be the leading candidate for the presidential election. His rhetoric towards his predecessor in office is also becoming sharper. Biden accused Trump on Friday of using Nazi rhetoric and posing a threat to democracy in the United States.