From: Nils Thomas Hinsberger, Lisa Mahnke

Trump attacks Zelensky: The ex-president accuses Ukraine of carelessly rejecting a deal with Putin. A meeting should now smooth things over.

Update from September 27th, 6:37 a.m.: Although the Republican Donald Trump increasingly fired shots at Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Trump surprisingly announced a meeting. In the meantime, it looked as if the meeting would not take place because of the different positions on the peace deal. “I will meet him at Trump Tower tomorrow around 9:45 a.m.,” said the 78-year-old, according to the Business Times on Thursday. “I look forward to seeing him tomorrow.”

Zelensky was received by US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris at the White House on Thursday after the Ukrainian head of state had already appealed for aid to Ukraine at the UN in New York City. The last face-to-face meeting between Trump and Zelensky took place in 2019, when Trump was still president.

Zelensky is also likely to take the current date, which was planned in advance and then changed because of Trump’s statements, because Ukraine is dependent on international aid. Given Zelensky’s vision of a peace in which Ukraine wins, this might still be the case under a possible President Trump. Selenskyj had only recently solidified the ideas in his “victory plan”. At the same time, Trump also repeated his views in election meetings. It could be a tense meeting.

Trump’s Ukraine Peace Plan Revealed: Give Russia Space

First report from September 27th, 6:08 a.m.: Charlotte/North Carolina – Donald Trumpthe Republican presidential candidate, has repeatedly emphasized that he War in Ukraine could finish in less than a day. His victory at the US election November 2024 would be the only prerequisite for this peace. Now he appears to have given clues as to how he would end Russia’s president’s brutal war of aggression Vladimir Putin on Ukraine – by fulfilling Russian demands.

Trump accuses Zelenskyj – deal in the Ukraine war was “very easy”

On February 20, Russian troops launched an attack on Ukraine. This led to a series of brutal war crimes by the Russian army, massive casualties on both sides and suffering among the Ukrainian population. Trump, however, also sees the Ukrainian president as responsible for the ongoing war Volodymyr Zelensky. “The people are dead, the country is in ruins,” Trump said on Wednesday (September 25) at a campaign rally in North Carolina.

Trump once again claims that the war “never happened” under his presidency. He emphasizes that he had a good relationship with Putin and that he had spoken to him several times about a possible war against Ukraine. “We could have easily made a deal,” Trump said.

Donald Trump also sees Ukraine as to blame for the extent of the war in Ukraine. © Evan Vucci/dpa

Ukraine is now faced with the rubble caused by the war with Russia. “You will never be able to rebuild the cities as they once were – they are thousands of years old,” says Trump. He believes that a deal could have prevented many things, even if it would have required Ukraine to cede the territories occupied by Russia. “You should have given up a little,” he says republican and downplays this supposedly small fact. “Any deal, even the worst deal, would have been better than what we have now.”

Russia has no interest in peace – Trump is wrong about the Ukraine war

However, current history speaks against Trump’s argument that he could end the war by ceding territory. This is shown by an analysis of Foreign policy. Kristi Raik, deputy director of the International Center for Defense and Security in Tallinn (Estonia), describes that in their history, Russia or the Soviet Union could only be made to withdraw their armies through a military defeat or an unprofitable cost-benefit calculation.

Even if Ukraine gave up the occupied territories, this would not be a guarantee of stability. “In 1939, then-independent Estonia gave in to Soviet demands to establish military bases on its territory in the vain hope of avoiding war,” Raik wrote. “The concessions did not help, and the Baltics were soon occupied and annexed.” Russia will not withdraw from Ukraine without coercion or an “unbearable price.”

It also remains questionable whether Russia is even interested in negotiations. “The Kremlin regularly feigns interest in meaningful negotiations,” wrote the US think tank Institute for the Study of War (ISW) in a June 14 report. This stated willingness is a “long-term information operation” intended to pressure the West into territorial concessions from Ukraine to Russia. If you follow this line of reasoning, Trump could have fallen for Putin’s plan.

Military aid for Ukraine – Trump shoots Zelensky before the 2024 US election

Trump also appears to have a personal feud with Zelensky. During his campaign speech he said: “The President of Ukraine is in our country. And he makes nasty little innuendos about your favorite president – ​​me.” The ex-president didn’t explain what exactly he meant by that.

A meeting between the ex-president and Zelensky, which actually took place during the Ukrainian president’s visit U.N.General Assembly should take place in New York is considered as unlikely as that Mirror reported. Trump was angry about a speech by Zelensky in which he insinuated that Trump did not know “how to stop the war.”

Aid for Ukraine – Biden approves new million-dollar package in the Ukraine war

“Biden and Kamala allowed this (the Ukraine war, editor’s note) to happen by feeding Zelensky more money and weapons than any country has ever seen before,” Trump criticized his military aid democratic opponents Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. He once again called Zelensky the “greatest businessman in the world.” Trump is referring to further military aid that the USA will provide to Ukraine.

The current US administration has announced additional support for Ukraine worth $375 million. This should include ammunition for multiple rocket launchers, armored vehicles and internationally banned cluster munitions. The US State Department said in a press release that it is “committed to defending Ukraine against Russia’s brutal aggression.” The announced military aid should be provided as quickly as possible “to help Ukraine protect its territory and its population.” (nhi)