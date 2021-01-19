Open dispute over the US corona entry bans for Europeans: The outgoing US President Donald Trump has announced an end to the entry bans – but his successor Joe Biden immediately rejected it. The White House said on Monday evening (local time) that travelers from the Schengen area, Great Britain, Ireland and also Brazil would be allowed to return to the USA from January 26th. A negative corona test is required.

Biden’s spokeswoman Jen Psaki responded immediately on Twitter that the restrictions should not be lifted. Rather, security measures should be tightened when traveling internationally to prevent the virus from spreading further.

“Now is not the time to lift restrictions on international travel,” said Psaki, citing the worsening pandemic and the emergence of more contagious virus variants.

Trump’s term ends on Wednesday lunchtime when Biden is sworn in. As a result, Biden will be in office on January 26th. The new president has made the fight against the corona pandemic his most important task.

On March 11 of last year, the USA imposed entry bans on travelers who had been in the Schengen area – including Germany – in the past 14 days. Three days later this was extended to the UK and Ireland, and then to Brazil in May. The measure continues to this day, but there are a number of exceptions. Entry bans also apply to travelers from China and Iran.

Last week, the US health authority CDC announced that from January 26th, all air travelers to the USA will be required to pass a negative corona test. Airlines are therefore only allowed to let passengers on board who can present a negative test result.

“This measure is the best way to continue to protect Americans from Covid-19 and at the same time to enable a safe resumption of travel,” Trump said.

The USA is the country with the highest number of registered corona infections and deaths worldwide. Since the beginning of the pandemic, more than 24 million infections and around 400,000 deaths have been recorded. (AFP)