Democrats plan law on the eligibility of US president

The Democrats in the US Congress want to create a body that can decide on the authority of an American president by law. The spokeswoman for the House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, wants to present plans for a corresponding bill on Friday. The Democrats have a majority in the House of Representatives, but such a bill would also have to pass the Senate, in which the Republicans currently hold 53 of the 100 seats.

A congressional body that can declare a president incapacitated will in the 25th Amendment to the US Constitution mentioned, who regulates the transfer of power to the Vice President. After the addition, the Vice President and a majority of the top government are also entitled to do so. This sets a complex process in motionin which a president can, in return, declare himself fit for office and at the end the congress decides.

The amendment was added in the 1960s after the assassination of President John F. Kennedy. For the body mentioned in it, which is set up by the Congress, there is so far no legal regulation. Pelosi spoke on Thursday of a “changed state” of Trump after the president described his Covid 19 illness as a “God’s blessing” in the past few days and called on his compatriots not to be afraid of the corona virus. (dpa)