From: Patrick Mayer

According to a report, if Donald Trump wins the election he wants to make an offer to Vladimir Putin regarding Ukraine – without Kyiv.

Washington, DC – A sensational report on the Ukraine war has been published: According to the respected US news magazine Politico If he wins the election, Donald Trump could be willing to offer Russia occupied territories in Ukraine if Moscow then accepts peace.

Trump’s proposal to Putin? Spicy US report on war in Ukraine

On November 5 this year, the 2024 US election will take place, in which the new (or old) President of the United States will be elected. The 78-year-old Trump, who was the 45th President of the USA from 2017 to 2021, will run again for the Republicans, probably against the incumbent President Joe Biden (Democrats).

Politico reports that Trump is considering offering Putin Ukraine and Georgia’s renunciation of NATO membership as part of peace negotiations, without considering the decision-makers in Kyiv and Tbilisi.

Deal between Trump and Putin? It’s about Ukraine and Georgia

Two anonymous Republican national security experts told the news magazine that if he wins the election, Donald Trump reportedly wants to negotiate with Vladimir Putin about how much Ukrainian territory Moscow could keep. This would happen with the connivance of Washington, which is considered Kyiv’s most important ally and arms supplier under Biden.

An alleged end to the war in Ukraine could therefore play a central role in Trump’s NATO plans if the controversial real estate mogul is again elected to the highest office in the United States by the voters. According to the report, the USA would not leave the defense alliance under Trump, but an eastward expansion of NATO as a security guarantee for Ukraine and Georgia would then (initially) no longer be a subject of discussion.

Volodymyr Zelensky: Message to Donald Trump and the Republicans

In the past, Trump has repeatedly claimed that he could end the war in Ukraine within 24 hours. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is now demanding clarity on how the Republican supposedly intends to achieve this. “If Trump knows how to end this war, he should tell us today,” Zelensky said in an interview with Bloomberg TV. “If there are risks to Ukraine’s independence, if we lose our statehood – we want to be prepared for that, we want to know that.”

In the interview, Zelenskyj said he was ready to meet with Trump and his team to discuss proposals. “We want to understand whether we can have a deal in November (after the US election in 2024, ed.) have the powerful support of the USA, or whether we will be alone,” said the Ukrainian head of state. There are considerable concerns in Kyiv and within NATO that if Trump wins the election he could stop arms deliveries and aid payments to Ukraine, which has been attacked by Putin’s regime and is desperate to become a NATO member. (pm)