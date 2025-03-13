The president of the United States, Donald Trump, has the “aspiration” of Eximit of taxes to Americans who win less than $ 150,000 Annual, as the Secretary of Commerce, Howard Lutnick has repeated this Thursday, in various interviews with national media.

“I know what your goal (from Trump) … no tax for anyone who wins less than $ 150,000 a year. That is their goal. For that I am working“Lutnick assured the CBS chain on this Trump fiscal objective” once the state “state budget is balanced.

In addition, it has opened the door to materialize one of Trump’s most popular proposals in the campaign: do not tax tips to workers in the services sector. “How do you not tax the overtime? How about there is no Social Security? How about all those things? “Lutnick slipped without specifying anything else.

In addition, in defense of Trump’s economic policies, which include a tariff war with Canada and Mexico, Lutnick has argued that “it is worth it” although the fears of a recession have taken over the markets. “These policies are the most important thing that the US has ever had. The only reason why there could be a recession is due to the nonsense of Biden with which we have had to live. These policies generate income, “said the Secretary of Commerce.

At the end of February, the US Chamber of Representatives approved by a narrow margin a budget resolution that supports the agenda of President Trump to harden the immigration policy, Increase tax cuts and drastically reduce public spending. Specifically, it aims to cut 1.5 billion dollars in public spending and extend 4.5 billion in tax drops during the next decade.