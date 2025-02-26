The richness of rare earths of Ukraine is now in the center of today, but, the truth is that, not at all, it is a country rich in this type of key minerals for the defense industry or other technologies of common use such as mobile phones or batteries of electric cars. Trump intended to take these mineral resources in the country through an agreement with kyiv in exchange for 50% of the income from the sale of minerals and raw materials from the new deposits that are still without exploit.

But the reality is another. Ukraine does not have large rare earth reserves that have been recognized internationally as economically viable. It is true that the country’s geological service reported a series of deposits, is something that is not very investigated and is known very little of its potential. Most of these findings are by -products of the production of materials such as phosphates, in addition to other minerals that are in Russian control areas.

But to continue delving into the subject, it is important to know what are known as rare earths and know why they are important.

The “rare earths” are a set of 17 metal elements, grouped by chemical similarities. Luthacio or Disposio, which are used in iPhones or in medical machinery, but also in missile guide systems. But the best known among people is lithium, which is used for both mobile phones and electric vehicles.

According to the Institute of Geology of Ukraine, the country has rare earths such as Lantano and Cerio, which are used in televisions and lighting systems; the neodymium, which is used in wind turbines and electric car batteries; and the erbio and the itit, whose applications cover from nuclear energy to the lasers. A investigation by the EU also indicates that Ukraine has Scandio reservations.

According to the country’s geological service data, Ukraine has 5% of the “critical raw materials” of the world. Within this There would be the 19 million tons of proven graphite reservesa material used to make electric vehicle batteries. This would make the country “one of the five leaders” of the supply of this material, according to a report by the institution.

The Ukraine government was interested in promoting the exploitation of these crucial materials while seeking more military and economic support. This is what Donald Trump’s high interest can lead to the mineral resources of this country.

It was during the month of November when the Zelenski cabinet, desperate to try to establish relations with incoming president Donald Trump, presented the “Victory Plan” in which the potential of their mineral resources stood out hard. Subsequently, on February 3, it was when Donald Trump said the Ukrainians had “very valuable rare earth.”

Therefore, it is possible that Zelenski, knowing the interest of the US president to establish himself with the world’s rare land supply to deal with China, give a hype to that issue, knowingly, or not, that there is still no information from profitable prospects. It is possible that the objective of the Ukrainian President was to establish a defense from the United States to protect their exploitation interests of said key elements.

The main consultant of Cru Group, Willis Thomas, said that this type of raw materials are so specific that there are usually no more detailed studies “so there is simply not enough information.”

Trump’s initial intention was to establish 500,000 million dollars of the new production, a share that would be impossible for kyiv to comply, although the rare earths were under the 603,628 square kilometers which houses the Ukrainian territory.

It is estimated that the value of the global market for rare earths is 11,000 million dollars and it is expected that by 2031 the 21.7000 million dollars will be reached. Although Ukraine was an immense reservoir of these materials, he would not meet the quota demanded by the United States, so they are mortgaging for life.

Face China

The fact that Donald Trump has a special interest in rare earths comes because China has the main global supply. According to the United States Geological Service, approximately 80% of these materials used by the North American country industry come from the Asian giant.

In 2023, China produced 240,000 metric tons of rare earth oxides, which represents approximately 70% of world production. The United States stands as the second in the world, but far from China, since in that same year they produced 38,000 metric tons. But what is crucial is that about 90% of the capacity for separation and refining also belongs to China.

“Even if Ukraine had economically viable deposits, the West would still face a major challenge. Most countries must send rare minerals that extract China for refinement, since this country dominates the processing of these materials,” says experts from Bloomberg

That is why the Asian giant also took advantage of the lack of interest of Europe and the United States in South America to approach the countries of the so -called ‘lithium triangle’. Argentina, Bolivia and Chile contain More than half of the lithium in the world. According to the United States Geological Service data, Bolivia would be headed with 21 million tons of lithium, followed by Argentina with 20 million and Chile with 11.

Mortgage for a lifetime

But this kyiv inflated balloon on its rare earth seems to play in its favor now. The agreement that is expected to sign this Friday, according to the Kyiv Independentit would be on a special fund, supervised by the US, to which Ukraine will contribute 50% of the income from the sale of minerals and raw materials from new deposits, which have not been exploited so far.

According to experts in the field, the deposits of possible rare earths exist, but no geoeconomic interest has been found. Also, Bloomberg economist Alex Isakov explains that the richest deposits of other minerals such as coal or iron ore They are in areas under Russian control “Or near the front lines”, so if the United States yields the land to Russia, it would be harming itself.

It is estimated that Russia currently has dominance over energy resources, metals and minerals in Ukraine, valued at at least 12,400 billion dollars. Among these, it controls approximately 63% of coal deposits, as well as 11% of oil reserves and 20% of natural gas deposits. In addition, it has taken control of about 42% of metal deposits.

For this economist, a priori could be thought that the agreement benefits Zelenski, but recalls that the latest version of the document announced by Le Ukranian President approached 90,000 million. “It is still a very high price for a devastated by war. Ukraine would have difficulty paying their debts after the war,” he says.

“To put it in perspective, the total exports of assets of Ukraine were around 40 billion dollars on average annually during the previous decade,” adds the expert.

The latest version of the agreement does not detail specific security guarantees, according to several media, although those were the priorities of Ukraine when signing the document.

In this sense, from the United States government, they said that establishing an economic link between kyiv and Washington activated a de facto ‘security shield.

The director of Defense and Foreign Policy Studies of the Capto Institute, Justin Logan, said that the essence of this sane “seems to be less than it seems” but, at the same time, “it seems to be interesting at the political level.” The expert reiterates that Trump would provide “a political victory”, since during the campaign he said he would be able to finish with this war “in 24 hours.” On the part of Zelenski, he would suppose a relief of the recent tensions that began with the United States.