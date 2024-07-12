Home page politics

Trump’s possible restrictions on NATO information sharing are causing unrest. US intelligence is crucial in the Ukraine war.

Washington, DC – The NATO is in the Ukraine War also depends on the exchange of information. A possible new US President Donald Trump could, however, significantly limit the exchange between NATO member states. This prospect is particularly worrying in view of the increasing number of cases of sabotage and disinformation.

The potential restriction of NATO information sharing with the United States could, according to three European officials and a senior NATO official, Politico spoke on condition of anonymity, part of a larger plan for the US withdrawal from NATO Trump repeatedly criticized the lack of commitment of the other member states and achieved with his radical threats to NATO’s two percent investment targetthat a large proportion of Member States will achieve the target by 2024.

US election with possible consequences: Trump wants US withdrawal from NATO cooperation

Even if Trump backtracked somewhat after the prospects of success for the investment goal, the long-term goal could still be the withdrawal from NATO cooperation, according to the four officials. The US secret service was precisely responsible for the war in the Ukraine of great importance: “It is the American intelligence services that have helped to convince many NATO countries that Putin was determined to invade Ukraine,” said a European official. “Some countries did not believe that Russia the capabilities to conduct a successful military campaign.”

Upon request from Politico a Trump spokesman simply referred to a message on the conservative online network TruthSocial. The former US president would therefore “restore peace and rebuild American strength and deterrence on the world stage.” Even during the Republican’s first term in office, the exchange of information did not go beyond what was necessary. The fact that Trump’s team remains so vague makes it difficult for officials and politicians to assess what might await them in the next term.

NATO summit discusses potential Trump term: Impact on Ukraine war feared

The US President Joe Biden had strengthened the exchange of information during his term in office, especially in relation to Russia. According to the senior NATO official, this had “a real impact” within the defense alliance against acts of sabotage by Russia. Former CIA Director John Brennan called the exchange of intelligence with Russia “absolutely essential.”

Brennan said loudly Politico continued: “A disruption or significant reduction in intelligence sharing between the United States and NATO allies and partners would have immediate, profound, and potentially long-lasting negative effects on Western security interests.” A possible second term for Trump was also a topic at the NATO summit.

Closeness to Putin and little secrecy: Trump’s US withdrawal from NATO not the only concern

A former senior US official, who remained anonymous, said Politico: “Almost as damaging as ending cooperation with our European allies is the fact that they will probably withhold information from us, as Trump is quite quick and loose with classified information.” In the multitude of court cases, the republican He was also accused of, among other things, taking secret government documents to his private home in Mar-a-Lago.

In addition, Trump has already praised Russian President Vladimir Putin in one place or another, for example as a “genius”. After the NATO summit, Trump and the Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban also through a joint meeting. “We talked about how we can create peace,” Orbán explained after the meeting. However, the two politicians’ idea of ​​peace is clearly very different from that of many other NATO member states. (lismah)