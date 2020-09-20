Shortly after the death of US constitutional judge Ruth Bader Ginsburg, President Donald Trump called on the Senate not to oppose the appointment of a successor before the presidential election in November.

One of the most important decisions for which Republicans were elected to power include “the selection of the judges of the US Supreme Court,” Trump wrote on Twitter on Saturday. “We have this obligation without delay!”

With a view to the presidential election on November 3, the US Democrats are calling for such a delay. Your presidential candidate Joe Biden, who according to recent polls can hope for a victory over Trump, referred to a decision made in 2016.

At that time, the Republican Majority Leader in the House of Lords, Mitch McConnell, refused to put the deceased Conservative Judge Anthony Scalia to the vote, as proposed by then Democratic President Barack Obama. As a justification, the Republican referred to the presidential election, which was scheduled ten months later. Now the Republicans, who have a majority in the Senate, should behave accordingly, demanded Biden.

Republican Senator Susan Collins actually spoke out in favor of a decision only after the presidential election on Saturday. “In fairness to the American people, who either re-elect the president or elect a new one, the decision of a lifelong appeal to the Supreme Court should be made by the president, who will be elected on November 3rd,” she wrote on Twitter.

The moderate politician is the first of the Republican senators to publicly speak out in favor of waiting for the election. She called on the Chamber of Congress not to vote on a candidate for the Supreme Court before the polls.

Trump had already presented a list of 20 possible candidates for Ginsburg’s successor last week – all of them are deeply conservative lawyers.

Ginsburg was known for her commitment to women’s rights

Ginsburg died of cancer on Friday at the age of 87. She was appointed a Supreme Court judge by then US President Bill Clinton in 1993 and is known, among other things, for her commitment to women’s rights.

The vacancy in the Supreme Court created by Ginsburg’s death offers Trump the chance to secure a conservative majority there, possibly for decades. In the nine-member judges’ college, the conservative forces already have a preponderance, which could now increase. (AFP)