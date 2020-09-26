WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) – US President Donald Trump wants to classify the racist Ku Klux Klan and the left-wing Antifa as terrorist organizations in the event of his election victory on November 3rd. This emerges from Trump’s “Promise to Black America” ​​for a second term, which he presented on Friday in Atlanta. The Republican campaigned with his so-called “Platinum Plan” for the votes of black voters, who traditionally support the majority of the Democrats. Trump promises, among other things, three million new jobs for African Americans, 500,000 new businesses by blacks and better access to education and training.

Trump said he did more for African Americans during his tenure than his Democratic challenger Joe Biden did in his decades-long political career. “Racial justice begins with Joe Biden’s withdrawal from public life,” Trump said. “I’ll always put Americans first, and that includes – very, very important – Black Americans.” Trump criticized the Black Lives Matter movement, which plays a central role in the protests against police violence and racism. The president said it had “extremely socialist” goals.

The Ku Klux Klan was founded in 1865 and, according to estimates, now has several thousand members in several independent groups in the USA. You establish contacts with right-wing extremists abroad, and there is also an offshoot in Germany. The secret society is notorious for lynching, especially against black people, and for other acts of violence.

In the past, Trump has already referred to the Antifa as a terrorist group several times. However, the Antifa has neither members nor a central organizational or management structure. The supporters of the current from the left or radical left scene are united by an anti-fascist ideology. How a ban would actually be implemented is therefore questionable./cy/DP/fba