Donald Trump has never hidden that the greatness of America he claims to restore reached its supposed peak in the 1950s. And it is a bit of that decade that has moved to 2020 via a directive published on Friday October 2 by the Federal Immigration Service: Members of a Communist Party or “any other totalitarian party” will not be granted US citizenship or permanent resident status, due to an alleged incompatibility with the oath of allegiance upon naturalization which includes a pledge to “uphold and defend the Constitution and laws of the United States”.

The virus Chinese “

The target is obvious although never named: China. Donald Trump had considered in June, when he was already struggling to justify his management of the pandemic and that he accused the “Chinese virus”, of purely and simply prohibiting the entry into American soil of members of the Communist Party Chinese and their families. Legally untenable and practically impossible to implement, this desire has therefore been transformed into a new slogan: “Communists: not Americans!” As early as 1950, Congress passed a law – known as “internal security” – preventing members of “communist or totalitarian” parties from becoming American citizens. President Truman vetoed it. But still survives the Dillingham-Hardwick Act, passed in 1918, which classifies communists and anarchists among threats to security.

This hallucinating new directive, which must also be seen as an electoral campaign “coup”, is doubtless unlikely to be effective: the United States has no file of members of the Communist parties. On the Beijing side, the editor-in-chief of the pro-government newspaper Global Times took charge of the official reaction, believing that the directive would help “keep more talent in China”.