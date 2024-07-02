Home page politics

Press Split

Reaction to court decision: Former President Trump wants to have his conviction overturned © Gerald Herbert/AP/dpa

The highest US court has ruled in favor of Donald Trump. A short time later, the former president wants to profit from it – and achieve another legal victory.

Washington – Former US President Donald Trump is reportedly trying to have his conviction in New York overturned following the Supreme Court’s recent ruling on the immunity issue. Just hours after the Supreme Court’s decision, Trump’s lawyers took the first steps and wrote a letter to the judge in charge in New York, CNN and the New York Times reported, citing unnamed sources.

According to reports, the lawyers also asked the judge to postpone the sentencing, which was scheduled for July 11. Trump’s team is citing the decision of the US Supreme Court, according to which US presidents enjoy extensive protection from prosecution while in office. The move by his lawyers was to be expected and is likely to be futile, but could at least delay the announcement of the sentence due to the legal steps that will follow.

A few weeks ago, Trump was found guilty by the jury on all 34 counts in the trial for concealing hush money payments to a porn actress in New York. It was the first time in the history of the United States that a former president was convicted of a crime. In the worst case scenario, Trump could face a prison sentence of several years.

Court decision likely to turn election fraud proceedings on their head

In another criminal case against the Republican, Trump’s lawyers appealed to the Supreme Court to clarify the question of whether former presidents can be prosecuted for actions in office. The Supreme Court ruled on Monday that extensive immunity applies to official actions of US presidents. The decision is likely to turn the election fraud case against Trump in Washington on its head and also have an impact on a similar case against the 78-year-old in the state of Georgia. The consequences for the case for taking secret government documents in Florida are also still unclear.

The New York case, however, is different because it primarily concerns Trump’s actions as a presidential candidate before the 2016 election. Trump had already failed in the past with the argument that the case concerned his presidency. dpa