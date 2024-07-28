Trump said during the largest Bitcoin conference in the United States that he wants cryptocurrency mining to be done in the United States, to ensure it is the “cryptocurrency capital of the planet.”

“I stand before you today filled with respect and admiration for what the Bitcoin community has accomplished. It is truly amazing. If you were to think of Bitcoin as the steel industry a hundred years ago, I think you are still just beginning to understand its significance,” he continued.

“I will be laying out my plan to ensure that the United States is the crypto capital of the planet and the Bitcoin superpower of the world,” Trump said. “If crypto is going to define the future, I want it to be minted, minted and made in our country.”

Trump and potential Democratic nominee Kamala Harris are racing against time to win over as many supporters as possible before the November presidential election.

A Wall Street Journal poll published Friday showed Trump leading Harris, the current vice president, by two percentage points.

Trump leads Harris 49 percent to 47 percent, according to the poll of 1,000 registered voters, with a margin of error of plus or minus 3.1 percentage points.

Trump had a 6 percentage point lead in a poll earlier this month over President Joe Biden, who dropped out of the presidential race days ago.