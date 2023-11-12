Home page politics

From: Robert Wagner

Donald Trump is accused of attempted election manipulation. He apparently wants to use the process for election campaign appearances.

Washington – For decades, this has been the case USA the principle that trials in federal courts may not be broadcast live on television. This is now being shaken Donald Trump, who faces a slew of criminal and civil cases. Among other things, he is accused of attempting to distort the results of the 2020 US elections.

The trial for election manipulation, which opened in August, is one of four criminal cases with which the former US president is currently involved. It will be fought in federal court in Washington DC. The planned start of negotiations is March 4, 2024.

Former US President Donald Trump (M.) between his lawyers in the courtroom of the Supreme Court of New York.

Bring in advance of the actual hearing Donald Trump and his lawyers already regularly submit applications. For example, they demanded that the presiding US District Judge Tanya Chutkan drop the case because she was biased against Trump. On Friday (November 10), Trump’s lawyers requested permission for live broadcasts from the courtroom, as The Guardian reported.

Donald Trump wants to break decades-old rules in federal court

Proceedings before these courts are generally public and can be attended by anyone. This also applies to the trial against Trump.

The application does not mention the actual transfer ban. Instead, it contains the usual accusations from Trump against the judiciary: the ex-president is the victim of persecution by the government of the Democratic incumbent Joe Biden. “The prosecution wants to continue this travesty in the dark. “President Trump demands sunlight,” it says flowerily, like US magazine Politico quoted from the paper.

Mugshots in Georgia: Police photos of Trump and other defendants View photo series

“Every person in America and beyond should have the opportunity to study this case firsthand and watch as President Trump exonerates himself of these baseless and politically motivated allegations if he goes to trial,” Trump’s defense attorneys wrote. The motion ends with Trump’s obligatory claim that the 2020 election was “rigged and stolen.”

Trump trial in Washington: The media is also calling for a live broadcast from the courtroom

Supported with the application Donald Trump indirectly demands from media companies to be allowed to broadcast the upcoming trial live. They point to the extremely high public interest in this case and possible problems in accommodating trial spectators in the courthouse. The responsible federal court rejected this claim. It was also heard in the political debate that a live broadcast could pose risks to the proceedings, for example through possible intimidation of witnesses and jurors.

However, Donald Trump, who recently declared the 2024 US elections to be the “final battle” against the “tyrannical establishment” in Washington, is unlikely to want to support the media he hates. Rather, the 77-year-old apparently wants to use the courtroom as a campaign stage in order to effectively present himself as a victim of a corrupt justice system. A live broadcast of this trial before the Federal Court would serve to circumvent an order that was imposed against him.

Donald Trump is running again – but the competition is fierce View photo series

Live broadcast would help Trump circumvent a court-imposed speech ban

On October 16, the federal court issued a so-called “gag order” against Trump for the trial, i.e. a ban on speaking. It prohibits Trump from publicly verbally attacking prosecutors or witnesses. The reason was numerous verbal attacks by the ex-president, who, among other things, described special investigator Jack Smith as a “deranged madman”. The prosecution even saw Trump’s other verbal attacks against potential witnesses as an attempt at intimidation.

The “gag order” was temporarily suspended, but was reinstated at the end of October by presiding judge Tanya Chutkan. However, on the same day, Trump violated this court order and attacked his former Attorney General William P. Barr on his social media platform Truth Social, calling him “stupid, weak, slow, lethargic, cowardly and lazy.” Because Barr is a potential witness in the election-rigging trial, the verbal attack was a violation of the gag order.

The ex-president had previously violated the speech ban in two cases and had to pay a total of $15,000 in fines. After the attack on Barr, Trump even faced a prison sentence, which only Judge Chutkan saved him from.

Donald Trump likes to use courtrooms for campaign appearances

Because the current “gag order” does not apply in the courtroom itself, a live broadcast of his appearance in court would allow Trump to effectively circumvent the ban on speaking. He could reach out to his supporters from the courtroom and incite them with the usual verbal attacks on the justice system. Trump is currently considered the most promising candidate for the presidential candidacy republican for the upcoming US election.

Trump gave a foretaste of such a campaign appearance in court in one of his civil proceedings. Before the Supreme Court of New York, which is accusing him and his children of business fraud in an ongoing court case, Trump is de facto campaigning in the courtroom with insinuations and insults. He portrayed himself in the New York court as the victim of a “political witch hunt” and claimed that the judiciary was being used as a “weapon” against him.

A decision on the application to allow a live broadcast of the trial before the Federal Court is still pending. Judge Chutkan has already rejected another application that again called for the “gag order” to be lifted. (rowa)