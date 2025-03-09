The administration of the US President, Donaldtrump, asked the managers of the National Oceanographic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) to address an additional cuts of 1,000 workers, which would lead to the departure of 20% of the workforce and that according to experts could affect the capacity of the agency to make temporary, storms and hurricane forecasts.

According to internal sources, consultations by the New York Times, This new order adds to the 1,300 workers who have resigned or have been fired in recent weeks And it represents almost 20% of the around 13,000 workers of this agency on which the National Meteorology Service depends, a referent of forecasts for the United States, the Caribbean Sea and the Pacific and Atlantic Oceans.

Activities such as the launch of probe balloons to analyze the high layers of the atmosphere have already been suspended due to the lack of personnel.

The measure is part of the inciative promoted by the Department of Government Efficiency (Doge) and by the magnate Elon Musk for significantly cut the federal bureaucracy.

NOAA has a budget of some 6,800 million dollars annually And it has been criticized by Trump and its surroundings for being one of the main agencies that alerts about climate change and its consequences.

Organizations such as the American Geophysical Union have alerted about the danger of cuts in NOAA and have asked the Congress to intervene.

This Saturday it was also known that on Friday the 80,000 employees of the United States Health Departmentled by Robert Kennedy Jr., a skeptic of vaccines, have received a proposal to leave their job in exchange for compensation of $ 25,000.

Those who want to host that encouraged output must Answer before Friday of next week.